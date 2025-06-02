IndiGo Flight Hit By Vulture At 4,000 Feet, Makes Emergency Landing At Ranchi Airport; Aircraft Suffers Damage Within 15 Days

IndiGo Flight Suffers Bird Hit: An IndiGo flight suffered a bird hit mid-air and made an emergency landing at Ranchi’s Birsa Munda Airport on Monday, as per the officials. All 175 passengers and crew members on board are safe, though the Airbus A320 aircraft sustained damage near the nose.

The incident took place at around 1:14 PM when the aircraft was approximately 10 to 12 nautical miles from the airport and flying at an altitude of 3,000 to 4,000 feet. The flight was arriving from Patna to Ranchi and was scheduled to continue to Kolkata. As of now, IndiGo has not issued any official statement regarding the incident.

Indigo's Second Aircraft Damage In 15 Days

This is the second time in 15 days that an IndiGo aircraft has suffered damage due to natural reasons. The IndiGo flight 6E2141 made an emergency landing at Srinagar airport after encountering a hailstorm.

All 227 passengers on board, along with the crew, landed safely. IndiGo flight 6E2141, which was flying from New Delhi to Srinagar, faced mid-air turbulence when it was very near Srinagar airport due to bad weather conditions, but it landed safely at Srinagar International Airport, according to the officials.