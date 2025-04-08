Indigo Flight Lands Under Full Emergency Conditions In Mumbai Due To Bomb Threat

Mumbai: A city-bound IndiGo flight from Jaipur landed here under full emergency conditions due to a bomb threat. The flight landed safely at around 8.50 pm, Monday, and the aircraft was sent to park at a remote bay as part of the security protocol.

There were 225 passengers on the flight, sources said. "Full emergency was declared for IndiGo flight 6E 5324 from Jaipur to Mumbai of April 7 due to a bomb threat," said a source. Without giving the specifics, the source said that a note of a bomb threat to the flight was found in one of the aircraft's lavatories, after which the flight made an emergency landing.

Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in a statement said, "A threat note was discovered in an aircraft en route from Jaipur (JAI) to Mumbai (BOM). As a precaution, full emergency was declared at Mumbai Airport at 2043 hrs. The flight landed safely at 2050 hrs. Airport operations remain unaffected.”

It further said, "The safety of passengers and staff remains our top priority."