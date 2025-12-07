IndiGo Flight Refund Status: Airline Returns Rs 610 Crore For Cancellations As 8 PM Deadline Nears; Check How To Track Your Refund

Indigo Flight Refund Status: IndiGo has processed refunds worth Rs 610 crore after the government ordered the airline to return all pending refunds for cancelled or heavily delayed flights by 8 PM on Sunday, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said.

The ministry added that no extra charges can be taken from passengers who need to reschedule flights affected by cancellations. IndiGo has also set up special support teams to help travellers quickly with refunds and rebooking so that passengers do not face any inconvenience. According to the ministry, IndiGo’s operations are improving steadily, and its flight schedule is returning to normal.

Indigo Increases Its Flight From 706 To 1,565

The airline increased its flights from 706 on Friday to 1,565 on Saturday, and it is expected to operate around 1,650 flights by Sunday. All other domestic airlines are functioning normally and at full capacity, the statement added. The ministry further stated that, in light of recent cancellations leading to a shift in demand and a temporary surge in airfares, the government intervened and introduced a cap on airfares with immediate effect. This measure ensures fairness and affordability for travellers. Since the implementation of this order, fare levels across affected routes have moderated to acceptable limits. All airlines have been instructed to comply strictly with the revised fare structure.

Indigo Delivers 3,000 Bags To Travellers

The government also instructed IndiGo to locate and return all baggage that got separated from passengers during the disruptions, within 48 hours. The airline must keep passengers updated throughout the process. With these measures, IndiGo has already delivered 3,000 bags to travellers across India as of Saturday.

Airport Directors from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Goa reported that operations were normal on Sunday. Passenger movement was smooth, with no crowding at check-in, security, or boarding areas. According to the statement, on-ground support has been strengthened through better monitoring and faster deployment of staff by airport operators and CISF.

"The MoCA’s 24×7 Control Room continues to function as an integrated coordination hub, overseeing flight operations, airport conditions, and passenger support requirements. Passenger calls are being promptly attended to, with necessary assistance as required. Our teams remain deployed on the ground to supervise operational planning, crew rostering, and passenger handling standards, ensuring full compliance," the statement said.

The ministry said that it has taken rapid and decisive steps to address the disruption caused by the recent IndiGo operational crisis and to ensure that passengers do not face continued inconvenience. Air travel operations across the country are stabilising at a fast pace.

The aviation network is moving swiftly toward full normalcy, and all corrective measures will remain in place until operations stabilise entirely, it stressed. The ministry will continue vigilant monitoring to ensure full protection of passenger rights and interests, and further updates will be shared as required, the statement added. (With IANS Input)

How to Track Your Refund Status

Step 1: Go to: goindigo.in/refund.html

Step 2: Enter PNR/booking reference and email ID or last name

Step 3: Click “Refund Summary” to check processing status