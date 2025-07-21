IndiGo Flight Returns To Tirupati From Hyderabad Route After Circling in Air for 40 Minutes Due to THIS Reason

Indigo Flight Tirupati Hyderabad Glitch: An IndiGo flight en route to Hyderabad was forced to return to Tirupati after experiencing a technical snag late last week, officials confirmed on Monday. The Flight 6E 6591, an Airbus A321neo, took off from Renigunta Airport in Andhra Pradesh at 7:42 p.m. on Sunday.

Shortly after takeoff, the pilot detected a technical issue and kept the aircraft circling in the air for approximately 40 minutes before deciding to return. The flight landed safely back in Tirupati at 8:34 PM. The aircraft was originally scheduled to depart at 7:20 p.m. and arrive at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport by 8:30 p.m.

Following its return, the airline announced the flight's cancellation, leaving passengers stranded overnight. The exact nature of the technical problem has not yet been disclosed, but a technical team is currently assessing the aircraft. Frustrated passengers reportedly argued with airline staff, who informed them they would either be accommodated on flights the following morning or offered a refund.

Prasad, one of the passengers, said the flight was in the air for 30 to 45 minutes before returning to Tirupati. He said they were told that the aircraft's air-conditioning system was not functioning. The passengers complained that the cancellation caused them severe inconvenience. Those who had checked out of hotels were the worst affected as they had to look for alternate accomodation.

Others also found difficulty in finding cabs to return home. The airline said that a minor technical snag was detected on the flight flight 6E 6591 operating from Tirupati to Hyderabad on Sunday. As a precautionary measure, the pilots decided to turn back and land safely in Tirupati. The aircraft will undergo necessary checks before resuming operations.

The airline said that all affected customers have been re-accommodated on the next available flights or given full refund against cancellation, as per their preference. (With IANS Inputs)