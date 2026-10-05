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IndiGo hikes fuel surcharge on domestic, international flights amid soaring ATF prices

The airline said fuel accounts for a significant portion of an airline's operating expenses and the surge in prices is expected to affect cost structures and network economics across the sector.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 05, 2026, 02:26 PM IST|Updated: Oct 05, 2026, 02:27 PM IST
IndiGo hikes fuel surcharge on domestic, international flights amid soaring ATF prices
Image Credit: Image Source- IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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