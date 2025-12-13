Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2995599https://zeenews.india.com/mobility/indigo-operates-over-2000-flights-for-2nd-day-in-a-row-details-2995599.html
NewsMobility IndiGo Operates Over 2,000 Flights For 2nd Day In A Row- Details
MOBILITY

IndiGo Operates Over 2,000 Flights For 2nd Day In A Row- Details

The airline noted it operated over 2,050 flights on December 12, with only two cancellations due to technical issues, and all affected customers were reaccommodated in alternate flights immediately. 

|Last Updated: Dec 13, 2025, 04:40 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

IndiGo Operates Over 2,000 Flights For 2nd Day In A Row- Details Image Credit: @IndiGo6E/X

New Delhi: IndiGo has operated more than 2,000 flights for the second day in a row, the company said on Saturday. This comes as the airline faced significant flight disruptions earlier this month, with thousands stranded in airports nationwide.

As per its revised schedule, scaled down in line with government directive, the airline, in a statement, said that it is “demonstrating continuous operational normalisation and stability consecutively for the last five days, IndiGo is set to operate over 2,050 flights”.

“All our 138 operational destinations are connected, and our on-time performance has been consistently normal as per IndiGo standards,” it added.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The airline has been continuously increasing its number of flights. It operated over 1,700 flights on December 8, over 1,800 on December 9, over 1,900 and 1,950 on December 10 and 11, respectively. The airline noted it operated over 2,050 flights on December 12, with only two cancellations due to technical issues, and all affected customers were reaccommodated in alternate flights immediately.

It is expected to be more than 2,050 on December 13, the statement added. Post the major disruption that had erupted in the domestic civil aviation industry due to operational failure of the airline, IndiGo appointed an independent aviation consultancy -- Chief Aviation Advisors LLC -- to carry out a detailed review and identify the factors that caused the issue.

Meanwhile, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said in the Lok Sabha that it would not be feasible for the government to cap airfares throughout the year in a deregulated market.

The Aviation Minister in the Lok Sabha pointed out that regulating airfares is “not a one-way solution,” as the government must consider the long-term viability of the entire aviation ecosystem, including airlines, airports, and the operational network that connects them.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

dna with rahul sinha
Gulf Dhurandhar Row: Pakistan’s Propaganda Trumps India’s $200B Trade Power?
Pakistan Taliban conflict
Pak’s New Gamble: Lashkar Terrorists Warns It Will Fight Afghan Taliban
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif
Video: Pak PM Gatecrashes Putin-Erdogan Closed-Door Talks After 40-Min Wait
egg adulteration India
Fears Over Adulterated Eggs Spark Massive Food Safety Crackdown In Kashmir
Technology
AI Investment Surge To Accelerate In 2026: Report
Kerala local body election results
Kerala Local Body Results 2025: Key Details On Vote Counting And Timings
Technology
Cloud Data Centre Capacity In India Estimated To Grow 4-5 Times By 2030: Govt
Technology
Google Cloud Gen AI Exchange Hackathon Concludes In Bengaluru
Aatmanirbhar Bharat
Indian Navy’s First Indigenous Diving Support Vessel to Join Fleet on Dec 16
Jeffrey Epstein photos
Newly Released Photos From Jeffrey Epstein’s Estate Show Trump, Clinton, Gates