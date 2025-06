IndiGo Places Order For Another 30 Wide-Body A350 Aircraft With Airbus

New Delhi: Low-cost airline IndiGo on Sunday announced an MoU with Airbus to enlarge its wide-body aircraft order by converting 30 aircraft of its purchase rights for 70 aircraft into a firm order. This is yet another step in defining the airline’s long-term plans for international expansion.

"We are placing a firm order for 30 Airbus A350-900s," said Pieter Elbers, the CEO of IndiGo. At a briefing in the national capital, Elbers said that out of the option for 70 planes, it is now placing a firm order of 30 aircraft.

Last year, IndiGo took the strategic decision to induct widebody aircraft in its fleet by placing a firm order for 30 A350-900 aircraft, with purchase rights for an additional 70 aircraft.

The original order’s deliveries are expected to start in 2027. "We will continue to add one aircraft a week to double by the end of the decade," said the IndiGo CEO.

This strategic move will enable IndiGo to spread its wings further and expand its long-haul international network, connecting Indian metros to different parts of the world.

“With this, it will create more travel options for its customers to new international destinations and also enable more flights to the hubs of its partner airlines,” the airline said in a statement. IndiGo’s Airbus A350-900 aircraft will be powered by Rolls Royce’s Trent XWB engine.

In March 2025, IndiGo began preparing for its long-haul operations with the introduction of six temporarily leased wide-body aircraft, deliveries of which will be concluded by 2026.

With its fleet of more than 400 aircraft, the airline operates around more than 2,200 daily flights.