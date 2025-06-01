IndiGo Signs Partnership To Expand Long-Haul Flights To Europe, UK, North America

New Delhi: Leading Indian airline IndiGo announced on Sunday that it has signed a new agreement with major international carriers Delta Air Lines, Air France-KLM, and Virgin Atlantic.

This move is part of IndiGo’s plan to expand its long-haul flight services to Europe, the United Kingdom, and North America. With this partnership, IndiGo customers will be able to travel more easily to destinations in these regions by connecting to flights operated by the partner airlines.

The airlines will work together to offer better connectivity, a smoother travel experience, and improved loyalty programme benefits. IndiGo’s CEO, Pieter Elbers, said in a statement that the airline is excited to start long-haul operations from this summer.

He added that the agreement will give travellers access to a large international network and a better flying experience. As part of this deal, IndiGo welcomed Delta Air Lines as a new partner.

The airline has already been working with Air France-KLM since 2022. Once all regulatory approvals are completed, passengers will be able to book connecting flights on Delta, Air France-KLM, and Virgin Atlantic directly through the IndiGo website. The partnership allows IndiGo customers to connect from Amsterdam on KLM flights to 30 European cities, and to North America on flights operated by either Delta or KLM.

Travellers can also fly on Virgin Atlantic from Manchester to several US cities. In addition, Air France-KLM will begin selling IndiGo-operated flights to 24 cities beyond Hyderabad starting in September 2025.

Delta Air Lines is also planning to restart its flight service between Atlanta and Delhi, but the start date will be announced later after getting the required approvals. This agreement also sets the stage for deeper cooperation between all four airlines. It includes possible collaborations in areas such as cargo, sales, frequent flyer programmes, and route planning.

IndiGo is preparing for its long-haul growth by leasing six Boeing 787 aircraft later this year. The airline has also ordered 30 Airbus A350-900 planes, with an option to buy 70 more. These wide-body aircraft will help IndiGo operate longer international routes and strengthen its partnership with the global airlines involved.