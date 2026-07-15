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IndiGo suspends flights from Noida Airport to Chandigarh, say airline sources

IndiGo began flight operations from Noida International Airport on June 15, becoming the first airline to operate from the National Capital Region's newest airport.

Published: Jul 15, 2026, 11:27 AM IST|Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 11:27 AM IST
IndiGo suspends flights from Noida Airport to Chandigarh, say airline sources
Image Credit: Image Source- ANI

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IndiGo suspends flights from Noida Airport to Chandigarh, say airline sources
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