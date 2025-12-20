IndiGo To Compensate Stranded Passengers With Rs 10,000 Travel Vouchers After Large-Scale Flight Cancellations From THIS Date

Indigo Compensation On Flyers Refund: Indian airline IndiGo will start compensating passengers affected by large-scale flight cancellations earlier this month, beginning next week. From December 26, the airline will issue travel vouchers worth Rs 10,000 to passengers who were badly affected and stranded at airports for several hours on December 3, 4, and 5, according to reports.

These vouchers are in addition to the Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 compensation required under government rules. The decision was made during a high-level review meeting chaired by Aviation Secretary Samir Sinha. The government has asked IndiGo to make sure all eligible passengers receive their payments without delay. It was also decided that passengers who booked tickets directly through IndiGo’s website will start receiving payments within a week, as the airline already has their details.

Indigo Started Refunds For Cancelled Flights

IndiGo has been told to collect passenger details from travel agents and online booking platforms and make sure payments go directly to affected customers. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will track whether compensation is paid successfully, while the civil aviation ministry will monitor the process through its Air Seva grievance portal.

Although IndiGo has started issuing refunds for cancelled flights, many passengers who booked through online travel agencies (OTAs) are still waiting to be paid. This shows coordination issues between airlines and booking platforms, according to reports. MakeMyTrip has already processed refunds worth nearly Rs 10 crore after directions from the DGCA, even before receiving payments from IndiGo.

Earlier, IndiGo Chairman Vikram Singh Mehta said the airline’s board will bring in outside technical experts to work with management and find the root cause of last week’s major flight disruptions. He added that these experts will help prevent such large-scale problems in the future.

The company also said that all destinations in its network have been fully restored since December 8, and flight operations have been stable since December 9. (With IANS Inputs)