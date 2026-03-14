Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3026795https://zeenews.india.com/mobility/indigo-to-fly-252-weekly-flights-to-middle-east-from-these-dates-amid-us-iran-israel-war-3026795.html
NewsMobilityIndiGo to fly 252 weekly flights to Middle East from THESE dates amid US-Iran-Israel War
MOBILITY

IndiGo to fly 252 weekly flights to Middle East from THESE dates amid US-Iran-Israel War

IndiGo Weekly Flights: IndiGo has said that flights to Doha, Kuwait, Bahrain, Dammam, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, and Sharjah will stay suspended until March 28 due to temporary changes in its network. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Mar 14, 2026, 07:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

IndiGo to fly 252 weekly flights to Middle East from THESE dates amid US-Iran-Israel War Image Credit: @IndiGo6E/X

IndiGo Weekly Flights: Low-cost airline IndiGo announced on Saturday that it will operate 252 weekly flights to and from the Middle East from March 16 to March 28. The airline is gradually restoring services while carefully adjusting operations due to the changing geopolitical situation in the region.

During this period, IndiGo will run about 126 weekly flights to and from Saudi Arabia, 98 flights to and from the United Arab Emirates, and 28 flights to and from Oman. The airline said it is closely monitoring developments, including geopolitical risks, airspace restrictions, airport limitations, and rising fuel and insurance costs. 

"These measures are being taken to ensure safe and reliable operations across the region while maintaining essential connectivity,” the airline said in a statement. Passengers travelling from cities in the Middle East will continue to be able to connect to multiple destinations across IndiGo’s network in India and beyond.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

IndiGo has said that flights to Doha, Kuwait, Bahrain, Dammam, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, and Sharjah will stay suspended until March 28 due to temporary changes in its network. The airline is helping affected passengers and may run extra flights if needed. Passengers should check IndiGo’s website or social media for real-time updates and travel advisories before planning their trips.

IndiGo added that it will keep coordinating with authorities and adjusting operations as the situation changes, prioritizing the safety of passengers, crew, and aircraft. Shares of its parent company, InterGlobe Aviation, fell about 2% on Friday to Rs 4,162 on the BSE. (With IANS Inputs)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Iran-Israel-US war
'No, never ever': Iran slams Trump's claim of Tehran wanting to negotiate
Technology
How to book LPG cylinders in India: WhatsApp numbers, SMS, and mobile apps
Bhooth Bangla
Bhooth Bangla teaser breaks internet: Akshay Kumar starrer crosses 55m views
Strait of Hormuz
Iran weighs allowing tankers through Hormuz with a condition
Sonam Wangchuk
Sonam Wangchuk released from Jodhpur Central Jail after 170 days
Lalu Yadav
ED concludes arguments on charges in land-for-jobs case against Lalu, family
Gold price
Gold dips 0.73% this week amid profit booking, dollar surge
Declyn Lauper gun charge
Cyndi Lauper’s son, Declyn 'Dex' Lauper avoids prison time
mobility
Avoid Hoarding, Petrol and Diesel Adequately Available: Petroleum Ministry
Technology
Meet Devendra Chaplot: IIT Bombay alumnus joins xAI and SpaceX; Check career