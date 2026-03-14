IndiGo to fly 252 weekly flights to Middle East from THESE dates amid US-Iran-Israel War

IndiGo Weekly Flights: Low-cost airline IndiGo announced on Saturday that it will operate 252 weekly flights to and from the Middle East from March 16 to March 28. The airline is gradually restoring services while carefully adjusting operations due to the changing geopolitical situation in the region.

During this period, IndiGo will run about 126 weekly flights to and from Saudi Arabia, 98 flights to and from the United Arab Emirates, and 28 flights to and from Oman. The airline said it is closely monitoring developments, including geopolitical risks, airspace restrictions, airport limitations, and rising fuel and insurance costs.

"These measures are being taken to ensure safe and reliable operations across the region while maintaining essential connectivity,” the airline said in a statement. Passengers travelling from cities in the Middle East will continue to be able to connect to multiple destinations across IndiGo’s network in India and beyond.

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Update: IndiGo Flights to the Middle East and Select European Routes



As the situation across parts of the Middle East continues to evolve, IndiGo remains in close coordination with the relevant authorities to progressively rebuild its flight network across the region, along with… pic.twitter.com/ULundjdIT9 — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) March 14, 2026

IndiGo has said that flights to Doha, Kuwait, Bahrain, Dammam, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, and Sharjah will stay suspended until March 28 due to temporary changes in its network. The airline is helping affected passengers and may run extra flights if needed. Passengers should check IndiGo’s website or social media for real-time updates and travel advisories before planning their trips.

IndiGo added that it will keep coordinating with authorities and adjusting operations as the situation changes, prioritizing the safety of passengers, crew, and aircraft. Shares of its parent company, InterGlobe Aviation, fell about 2% on Friday to Rs 4,162 on the BSE. (With IANS Inputs)