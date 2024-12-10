Advertisement
NewsMobility
AIR MOBILITY

Indigo To Start Offering Business Class Seats On Select Flights On Delhi-Bengaluru Route

Indigo: Domestic carrier IndiGo on Monday said it will start offering business class seats on select flights to customers on the Delhi-Bengaluru route, starting January 10.

|Last Updated: Dec 10, 2024, 06:03 PM IST|Source: PTI
Indigo Delhi-Bengaluru Flights: Domestic carrier IndiGo on Monday said it will start offering business class seats on select flights to customers on the Delhi-Bengaluru route, starting January 10. Named as Indigo Stretch, the Gurugram-based airline's tailor-made business class product made its debut on the Delhi-Mumbai route last month.

All 15 daily flights between Delhi and Bengaluru will be operated with aircraft configured with these business class seats by March next year while by early January 2025, all 20 daily flights between Delhi and Mumbai will have these business class seats, IndiGo said.

"In line with our announcement to serve 12 Indian routes with our business class product, IndiGoStretch, we have added Delhi-Bengaluru as our second route. Soon, we will announce IndiGoStretch on flights between Delhi and Chennai," said Pieter Elbers, Chief Executive Officer at IndiGo.

Customers booking business class seats on IndiGo can avail of complimentary benefits such as priority check-in, anytime boarding, advance seat selection, and zero convenience fee besides additional baggage allowance, starting from 30 kg (two bags) in check-in and one bag of 12 kg in the cabin, IndiGo said.

