IRCTC Diwali Alert: How To Identify Fake Agents And Avoid Train Ticket Scams THIS Festive Season

IRCTC Diwali Alert: Diwali is around the corner, the IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) has issued an important alert for passengers who is about to travel during the festive season. The warning says some people are using fake or personal user IDs to book train tickets, which is completely illegal.

IRCTC has advised travelers to stay alert and avoid dealing with such fake agents. IRCTC has also advised that the passengers should always book tickets through the official IRCTC website or authorized agents to ensure safe and genuine bookings.

IRCTC Ticket: How To Know Ticket Is Genuine Or Fake

Booking train tickets through IRCTC is simple, but ticket scams are quite common. To check if your ticket is real, always verify the PNR status on the official IRCTC website or app. Genuine tickets show confirmed details immediately. Look for the IRCTC logo, watermark, and booking ID. Fake tickets often have unclear printing or incorrect information. Avoid booking through unknown agents. You can also check details through 139 SMS or the RailYatri app and report suspicious tickets to the IRCTC helpline.

How To Identify Train Ticket Booked Via An Authorized Agent

IRCTC has also shared some simple ways to help passengers identify whether their ticket has been booked through an authorized agent. If the ticket is booked by an authorized agent, the first page will clearly display the agent’s name, address, and unique agency code. This information is easy to spot on the ticket. However, if the top of the ticket mentions “Normal User,” it means the booking was made using a personal user ID and not through an authorized IRCTC agent. (Also Read: Google Map's Desi Alternative Mappls Impresses IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw; Check How To Use, 3D Views, Data Privacy, And More)

IRCTC Booking Time Rules

Authorized agents have specific time limits set by IRCTC for booking train tickets. They are not permitted to book Tatkal tickets during the first 30 minutes after the booking window opens or Advance Reservation (ARP) tickets during the first 10 minutes. These restrictions are in place to ensure fair access for all passengers. If someone offers you a ticket booked within these restricted periods and claims to be an authorized IRCTC agent, it’s a clear warning sign. Always verify the booking source to avoid fake or illegal transactions and ensure a safe travel experience.

How To Book Train Tickets Safely

Use Official Sources: Always book tickets through the official IRCTC website or mobile app to avoid fraud.

Check Agent Authorization: If booking through an agent, make sure they are authorized by IRCTC.

Verify Ticket Details: Look for the IRCTC logo, watermark, and correct booking ID on your ticket.

Avoid Unofficial Platforms: Do not share personal or payment details on unknown websites or social media links.

Report Suspicious Activity: If you suspect a fake booking, contact the IRCTC helpline or report it via the official website.