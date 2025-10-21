IRCTC Launches 'Holy Kashi' Package, Covers These 4 Spiritual Cities; Check Price, Facilities, And How To Book

IRCTC Holy Kashi Tour Package: IRCTC Tourism has launched the “Holy Kashi” tour package, especially designed for travelers looking to explore a sacred circuit across North India. The “Holy Kashi” tour package caters to those eager to visit spiritual destinations without any hassle. However, the travellers don’t need to worry about booking darshan tickets, as the package takes care of everything, ensuring a smooth and fulfilling spiritual journey.

IRCTC "Holy Kashi" Tour Package: Spiritual Cities And Price

The spiritual tour package covers Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, along with Bodh Gaya in Bihar. Travellers will get to explore ancient temples, historic ghats, and significant Buddhist pilgrimage sites across North India. The package fare starts at Rs 39,750 for selected departures.

IRCTC "Holy Kashi" Tour Package: Flights, Stays, and Sightseeing Included

The packages usually include flights, hotel stays, local transfers, guided sightseeing, and some meals. For the Holy Kashi package, IRCTC is offering flight connectivity for point-to-point travel, with departures available from select southern cities.

It also includes comfortable hotel stays, local coach travel for sightseeing, and guided visits to major temples and shrines. The exact inclusions and room categories may vary depending on the departure city and schedule. One of the highlighted departures for this tour starts from Coimbatore on November 18, 2025, and runs until November 23, 2025, covering a five-night, six-day journey.

IRCTC "Holy Kashi" Tour Package: How To Book

Step 1: Visit the official IRCTC Tourism portal to find and book the Holy Kashi tour.

Step 2: Check listings from authorised IRCTC travel partners as they may show additional departure dates and package options.

Step 3: Confirm travel dates and book early — pilgrim circuits fill up fast, especially during festivals.

Step 4: Review exact inclusions (meals, entry fees, darshan slots, transfers, guides) so there are no surprises.

Step 5: Read the cancellation and refund policy carefully before paying, and note any change-fee rules.

Step 6: Verify if the package qualifies for LTC or other government travel concessions, and gather required documents if applicable.