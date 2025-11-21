IRCTC No Meals Confusion: Will You Still Get Free Water Bottle On Rajdhani Express?

New Delhi: Since the post-COVID period, Indian Railways has made onboard meals optional for passengers on premium trains. While booking tickets online, passengers can now choose whether they want meals during the journey or prefer to skip them. At present, meal charges are included in the ticket fare for three major trains – Rajdhani Express, Shatabdi Express and Vande Bharat Express.

When booking on these trains, passengers must indicate their preference for onboard meals. But even if someone initially declines meals, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) allows them to order food later during the journey if they change their mind. Meal charges are adjusted accordingly: added to the fare if selected or deducted if declined.

A frequent point of confusion among travellers relates to the complimentary one-litre Rail Neer water bottle. Many wonder whether skipping meals also means losing the free water bottle that comes with Rajdhani and other premium train journeys. Passengers often ask if the water bottle is tied to the meal option or if it is provided independently.

Free Rail Neer water bottle is provided to all passengers, irrespective of whether they opt for meals. “The complimentary water bottle is available to everyone once onboard, regardless of meal preference,” an IRCTC official told The Indian Express.

Last month, rumours spread suggesting that the Indian Railways had removed the ‘No Meals’ option on premium trains, after some passengers noticed the IRCTC app and website prompting mandatory meal selection during ticket booking.

However, the railways clarified that the ‘No Food’ option has not been removed. It remains available during booking, though the placement on the page has been slightly adjusted. Passengers can still opt out of meals.

Skipping meals no longer affects access to the complimentary water bottle, and flexibility to order food later ensures passengers can tailor their journey according to personal preference.