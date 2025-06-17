IRCTC Tatkal Ticket Booking Rules 2025: Aadhaar OTP Mandatory From July 1, No Agent Bookings In First 30 Minutes For AC Tickets

IRCTC Tatkal Ticket Booking Rules 2025: Indian Railways has introduced a series of major changes to the Tatkal ticket booking system to enhance transparency, curb misuse, and ensure fair access for genuine passengers. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday announced that, starting July 1, Tatkal ticket bookings will require OTP verification—

The new move aimed at curbing the involvement of middlemen. He further stated that Indian Railways is developing a new system to release passenger reservation charts 24 hours before a train’s departure, replacing the current practice of issuing them just 4 hours in advance. Adding further, the Ministry of Railways has urged all passengers to take note of these changes and encouraged users to link their Aadhaar with their IRCTC profiles to avoid inconvenience.

The existing timeline often causes difficulties for passengers holding wait-listed or RAC tickets. A pilot project for the revised charting system is currently underway in the Bikaner division and has received positive feedback. Vaishnaw confirmed that a nationwide rollout will follow soon.

This announcement follows Indian Railways’ broader efforts to revamp the Tatkal booking process, aiming to improve fairness and transparency by reducing the influence of touts and unauthorized agents.

Tatkal Tickets With Aadhar-based OTP Authentication

From July 1, Tatkal tickets booked through IRCTC’s official website and mobile app will be available only to users authenticated with Aadhaar. Furthermore, Aadhaar-based OTP authentication will become mandatory for all online Tatkal bookings starting July 15, 2025.

For Tatkal tickets booked at computerized Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters and through authorized agents, OTP authentication—sent to the mobile number provided at the time of booking—will also be required. This rule will similarly come into effect on July 15, 2025.

No Tatkal Tickets For Agents In First 30 Mins:

In addition, to prevent bulk bookings during the critical opening period, authorized ticketing agents of Indian Railways will not be allowed to book Tatkal tickets during the first 30 minutes of the booking window. For AC classes, this restriction applies from 10:00 am to 10:30 am, and for non-AC classes, from 11:00 am to 11:30 am.

These changes are being implemented to enhance transparency in Tatkal bookings and ensure that the benefits of the scheme reach genuine end users. CRIS and IRCTC have been directed to make the necessary system modifications and inform all Zonal Railways and concerned departments accordingly.

How To Link Aadhaar With IRCTC For Tatkal Booking

Step 1: Visit the IRCTC’s official website.

Step 2: Log in with your ID and Password.

Step 3: Now Go to ‘My Account’ and click on ‘Authenticate User’.

Step 4: Enter your Aadhaar number/Virtual ID details.

Step 5: Now Click ‘Verify details and receive OTP’ button.

Step 6: You will get OTP on your registered mobile phone.

Step 7: Enter the OTP, check the consent form, and click on ‘Submit’.

Once submitted, you will get a IRCTC-Aadhaar confirmation message. (With ANI Inputs)