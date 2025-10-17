IRCTC Ticket Booking Tips: How To Get Confirmed Tickets Easily During Diwali, Chhath Puja Rush

IRCTC Ticket Booking Tips: As Diwali and Chhath Puja are coming near, millions of people across India are preparing to travel home to celebrate festivals with their families. With the festive season rush, train tickets are in huge demand, and the IRCTC website and app are seeing a massive spike in users trying to book seats. Getting a confirmed train ticket during this busy time can be tough, but with some smart planning, passengers can improve their chances of getting a confirmed ticket.

According to railway officials, during peak booking hours, especially when Tatkal tickets open, lakhs of people log in at the same time. To book your ticket successfully, it’s important to plan ahead and follow these simple steps:

1. Create and Save Passenger Details in Advance

Users should log in to their IRCTC account a few minutes before bookings open and keep passenger details saved under the “Master List.” This saves time during checkout and prevents delays.

2. Use Tatkal Wisely

For last-minute travel, Tatkal bookings open at 10 AM for AC classes and 11 AM for sleeper classes one day before the journey. Having payment details ready (such as UPI, debit card, or net banking) can make the process faster.

3. Use AutoFill and Fast Internet Connection

Browser extensions and autofill tools can automatically enter journey and passenger details, cutting precious seconds during booking. A stable internet connection and logging in from a fast device also help avoid timeouts.

4. Choose quick payment options

Once you get the ticket, you need to pay instantly, or someone else will get the seat before you. The fastest methods are UPI, net banking, or saved card details. Avoid slower payment modes like e-wallets or bank transfers. Keep your UPI PIN or card details handy so you don’t waste time searching when the clock is ticking.

5. Check for Special and Festival Trains

Indian Railways often introduces special trains during festive seasons to handle extra crowds. Travelers should check the IRCTC website or the Railways announcements regularly for updates.

6. Be Flexible with Dates and Routes

If tickets for your preferred date or train are unavailable, try nearby stations or alternative routes with connecting trains.

Railways officials urge passengers to avoid middlemen and book only through official platforms, the IRCTC website, app, or authorised agents to prevent fraud. With smart planning and quick action, going home for Diwali and Chhath Puja can be hassle-free.