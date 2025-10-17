Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2973116https://zeenews.india.com/mobility/irctc-website-and-app-face-outage-amid-diwali-chhath-puja-rush-technical-problems-reported-2973116.html
NewsMobility
RCTC WEBSITE DOWN

IRCTC Website And App Face Outage Amid Diwali, Chhath Puja Rush; Technical Problems Reported

IRCTC website down: Ahead of Diwali and Chhath Puja, the IRCTC website and mobile app, used for online railway ticket bookings, faced a major outage. The disruption affected hundreds of passengers trying to book train tickets for the festive season.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Oct 17, 2025, 12:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

IRCTC Website And App Face Outage Amid Diwali, Chhath Puja Rush; Technical Problems ReportedImage: IANS

IRCTC website down: Ahead of Diwali and Chhath Puja, the IRCTC website and mobile app, used for online railway ticket bookings, faced a major outage on Friday. The disruption affected hundreds of passengers trying to book train tickets for the festive season.

According to Downdetector, over 5,800 users reported issues while attempting to access the platform. Many users found the website and app completely inaccessible for several hours, causing inconvenience during the peak travel period.

According to Railway officials, the outage occurred due to technical problems, and teams were working to restore normal operations. The incident came at a time when demand for train tickets is extremely high, as millions of people across India are planning to travel home for the festivals. Passengers are advised to stay patient and try booking once the services are restored. 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh