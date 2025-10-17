IRCTC Website And App Face Outage Amid Diwali, Chhath Puja Rush; Technical Problems Reported

IRCTC website down: Ahead of Diwali and Chhath Puja, the IRCTC website and mobile app, used for online railway ticket bookings, faced a major outage on Friday. The disruption affected hundreds of passengers trying to book train tickets for the festive season.

According to Downdetector, over 5,800 users reported issues while attempting to access the platform. Many users found the website and app completely inaccessible for several hours, causing inconvenience during the peak travel period.

According to Railway officials, the outage occurred due to technical problems, and teams were working to restore normal operations. The incident came at a time when demand for train tickets is extremely high, as millions of people across India are planning to travel home for the festivals. Passengers are advised to stay patient and try booking once the services are restored.