Kanpur petrol pump scam: 45-litre tank, 52 litres of petrol? Car owner raises questions over fuel station billing

Kanpur petrol pump scam: A Kanpur fuel pump scam allegation has triggered public concern after a car owner claimed he was billed for more petrol than his vehicle could hold. The incident surfaced in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur this week when a man alleged that staff at a local petrol pump filled over 52 litres of petrol into his car despite its tank capacity being only 45 litres. The claim quickly went viral on social media platforms, prompting local authorities to launch an investigation.

What happened at the petrol pump?

According to reports, the car owner had recently bought a new vehicle and visited a petrol pump in Kanpur to get a full tank. He claimed the car already had some fuel left when he arrived. However, after refuelling, he was handed a bill showing more than 52 litres of petrol dispensed into his car with a listed 45-litre fuel tank capacity.

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The owner reportedly raised concerns with the petrol pump staff after noticing the unusual fuel reading. A video of the man describing the incident later spread across social media, drawing fresh attention to concerns about fuel accuracy and billing transparency at petrol pumps.

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Kanpur petrol pump scam: Authorities step in

Following the complaint, district officials reportedly ordered an inquiry into the petrol pump and its dispensing machines. Officials from relevant departments, along with representatives linked to the vehicle manufacturer and the oil company, were asked to examine whether there were any irregularities in fuel measurement.

Petrol pump officials have reportedly said the matter is being checked under standard procedures and that inspections are underway. No official findings have been released so far.

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Kanpur petrol pump scam: Stay alert while refuelling

For vehicle owners, the incident serves as a reminder to stay alert while refuelling. Experts often advise customers to watch the fuel meter, ask for receipts, and raise concerns immediately if the billing or quantity appears unusual.