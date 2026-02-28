Kerala-Gulf Flights Disrupted: Air India Express, IndiGo cancel services after Israel-Iran conflict

Israel-Iran Conflict: Flight services from Kerala to Gulf countries have been disrupted after several nations closed their airspace following strikes on Iran by Israel and the United States.

Due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL), Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Ltd (TIAL), Kannur International Airport Limited (KIAL), and authorities at Calicut International Airport have issued separate travel advisories. They have informed passengers about possible flight cancellations and delays due to airspace restrictions in the region.

Air India Express,Oman Air Flight, IndiGo Cancel Flights

Authorities have warned passengers about possible flight cancellations and delays because of airspace restrictions in the region. Air India Express cancelled all flights from Kochi for the next 24 hours after boarding for its Sharjah flight was halted in the afternoon.

An Oman Air flight heading to Kochi returned midway, and boarding for an Etihad Airways flight was also suspended. Meanwhile, the IndiGo cancelled four outbound flights to Doha at 4:15 p.m., Dubai at 6:20 p.m., Ras Al Khaimah at 9:50 p.m., and Abu Dhabi at 10:50 p.m. It also cancelled an incoming flight from Dubai scheduled to arrive at 5:15 p.m.

Kochi Airport Issues Travel Advisory

Flight operations remain affected due to the closure of airspace over Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain and Qatar. Kochi airport has advised passengers to check their flight status with their respective airlines before leaving for the airport, as departure times may change or flights may be cancelled to avoid inconvenience or stranding due to cancellations or delays. Airport authorities said they are working closely with airlines to manage the situation smoothly.

Airports Across Many Gulf Countries Affected

Dubai Airports announced on Saturday that all flight operations at Dubai International Airport and Dubai World Central–Al Maktoum International Airport have been suspended until further notice as tensions between Israel and Iran escalated. Air travel across parts of the Middle East faced major disruption after several countries, including Israel, Iran and Iraq, closed their airspace following Israeli airstrikes on Tehran.

Dubai International Airport is one of the busiest airports in the world. It handles more than 8,500 flights each week, which is over 1,200 flights daily, operated by more than 100 airlines.

Major airlines serving the airport include Emirates, flydubai, IndiGo and Air India, with connections to over 270 destinations worldwide. Airports across many Gulf countries were also affected. Several airlines cancelled, diverted or rerouted flights due to safety concerns.