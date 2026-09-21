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Kerala railway projects worth over Rs 20,000 crore under execution; Vaishnaw meets MPs to discuss network expansion

In a series of posts on X, Vaishnaw said the ongoing works cover nine multitracking and new-line projects, 145 flyovers and underpasses, and 19 station redevelopment projects, with the focus on building greater capacity and enabling smoother and more efficient railway operations across the state.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 21, 2026, 06:43 PM IST|Updated: Sep 21, 2026, 06:50 PM IST
Kerala railway projects worth over Rs 20,000 crore under execution; Vaishnaw meets MPs to discuss network expansion
Image Credit: Image Source- ANI

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Kerala railway projects worth over Rs 20,000 crore under execution; Vaishnaw meets MPs to discuss network expansion
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