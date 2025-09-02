Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2954503https://zeenews.india.com/mobility/kolkata-bound-indigo-flight-6e812-returns-to-nagpur-after-bird-hit-makes-emergency-landing-2954503.html
NewsMobility
MOBILITY

Kolkata-Bound IndiGo Flight 6E812 Returns To Nagpur After Bird Hit, Makes Emergency Landing

Kolkata-Bound IndiGo Flight: Dubai-bound IndiGo flight from Gujarat’s Surat, carrying around 150 passengers, was diverted to Ahmedabad after a mid-air technical issue was detected.  

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Sep 02, 2025, 11:45 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Kolkata-Bound IndiGo Flight 6E812 Returns To Nagpur After Bird Hit, Makes Emergency LandingImage Credit: @IndiGo6E/X

Kolkata-Bound IndiGo Flight: An IndiGo flight (6E812) from Nagpur to Kolkata returned to the airport on the morning of September 2 after a suspected bird hit shortly after takeoff, a senior airport official said. The strike reportedly caused damage to the aircraft’s front section. Last week, a Dubai-bound IndiGo flight from Gujarat’s Surat, carrying around 150 passengers, was diverted to Ahmedabad after a mid-air technical issue was detected. 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK