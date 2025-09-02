Kolkata-Bound IndiGo Flight 6E812 Returns To Nagpur After Bird Hit, Makes Emergency Landing
Kolkata-Bound IndiGo Flight: Dubai-bound IndiGo flight from Gujarat’s Surat, carrying around 150 passengers, was diverted to Ahmedabad after a mid-air technical issue was detected.
Kolkata-Bound IndiGo Flight: An IndiGo flight (6E812) from Nagpur to Kolkata returned to the airport on the morning of September 2 after a suspected bird hit shortly after takeoff, a senior airport official said. The strike reportedly caused damage to the aircraft’s front section. Last week, a Dubai-bound IndiGo flight from Gujarat’s Surat, carrying around 150 passengers, was diverted to Ahmedabad after a mid-air technical issue was detected.
