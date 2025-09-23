Laser Lights Near Coimbatore Airport Pose Safety Risk, TN Police Asked To Act

Coimbatore: Authorities at the Coimbatore International Airport have raised serious concerns over the growing menace of laser lights from surrounding areas disrupting pilots during night landings. The interference, they warned, poses a potential risk to flight operations, particularly during critical phases of landing.

Airport officials explained that strong beams of light directed toward aircraft can disorient pilots, cause glare and temporary flash blindness, and increase the chances of misjudgment while aligning with the runway. They noted that the threat is especially severe at night when pilots’ eyes are adjusted to low-light conditions, making sudden bursts of laser light even more hazardous.

Several such incidents have already been reported and flagged to the police. The problem appears to stem largely from private establishments, including party halls and hotels, in areas around the airport. While there is no clarity on whether the lights are being directed intentionally, officials stressed that even accidental use of such beams endangers aviation safety.

To address the matter, the police have been urged to step up surveillance and patrols in nearby localities such as Chinniyampalayam and Neelambur, particularly during evening hours.

The issue figured prominently in last month’s Airfield Environment Management Committee (AEMC) meeting, where members emphasised the need for proactive measures. The committee suggested that the city police not only investigate and penalise offenders but also launch awareness drives in the community.

Public sensitisation, they said, could play a vital role in preventing further incidents.

Officials of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) also recommended additional steps, such as issuing public warnings on the dangers and legal implications of pointing laser beams at aircraft.

Preventive measures like installing cautionary signboards in sensitive zones and conducting outreach programmes to educate residents were also proposed.

The city police are expected to coordinate closely with airport authorities to ensure that both enforcement and awareness campaigns are in place. Officials underlined that safe landings depend on uninterrupted visibility and utmost focus, and any distraction -- even momentary -- can compromise aviation safety.