Launch Of e-Bike Taxis: Maharashtra Govt Issues Notification On Eligibility, Safety & Fares

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has released a notification specifying strict guidelines for eligibility, safety and fares for the launch of electric-bike taxis or two-wheeler bike-taxi collective service (aggregator) for cities with at least one lakh population, which is expected to benefit single passengers travelling up to 15 km and cover Mumbai besides several other urban centres in the state.

Notably, on April 1, the state cabinet cleared the launch of e-bike taxis. The State Transport Officer will issue a single permit for the entire state. According to Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, the initiative is expected to create more than 10,000 jobs in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and another 10,000 in the rest of the state.

According to the notification, the bike-taxi coverage license will be given for five years. All two-wheeler taxis should be painted in purple with a mention of bike-taxi, the name and contact number of the bike-taxi service provider. The vehicles should comply with emission standards. Two-wheelers belonging to the aggregators operating under two-wheeler taxis will have to be 100 per cent electric.

The two-wheeler drivers should have permission to drive as per the provisions of Section 3 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. They should possess a badge, as per the provisions of Rule 4 of the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989.

The drivers should be between 20 to 50 years old. There will be an eight-hour limit for riding a bike. The service providers will provide a free ride to all bike riders.

Training will be provided to the two-wheeler drivers, and their background will be checked. Also, the two-wheeler drivers will be required to drive a motorbike. It will be necessary to comply with the speed limits specified in the vehicle rules.

The notification mandated that, after some time, the percentage of women drivers should be increased gradually to 50 per cent. The responsibility will remain with the owners. Infrastructure for setting up a two-wheeler taxi cover by the owners includes dedicated two-wheelers, taxi stands, pick-up and drop-off points, and sufficient charging stations. They will have to ensure that sufficient vehicles are available to the commuters.

As far as safety norms are concerned, the two-wheeler drivers will only carry one passenger. Children under 12 years of age will not be allowed to ride. Given the safety of women passengers, all bike taxis should have a partition between the driver and a female passenger.

During the monsoon season, a guardrail will be erected to ensure the safety of drivers and passengers. GPS tracking, emergency contact facility, speed verification and helmets for two-wheeler drivers and passengers will be mandatory.

It will be the responsibility of the service providers to provide insurance coverage for both accident and death for two-wheeler drivers and passengers.

The rate of two-wheeler taxis will be regulated by the concerned Regional Transport Authority. The two-wheeler taxi services will be operated through a specific app/website.

A statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) after the cabinet meeting held on April 1 said the state government is implementing various initiatives to provide innovative transportation services to citizens. As part of this effort, the cabinet approved the policy for e-bike taxis, which will now be allowed to operate in cities with a population of at least one lakh. These vehicles must have a valid fitness certificate, a legal permit, and insurance coverage under the Motor Vehicles Act. The fares for e-bike taxis will be determined by the respective Regional Transport Authority (RTA).

According to the CMO, this initiative will offer citizens a cost-effective last-mile connectivity solution, help reduce pollution, traffic congestion, and save travel time. Female passengers will have the option to choose drivers of their gender for added safety and convenience.