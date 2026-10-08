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Lightning strike damages nose of aircraft en route from Patna to Lucknow; DGCA orders probe

The aircraft was flying at an altitude of 17,000 feet when it was hit by lightning. It has since been grounded and will remain out of service until the necessary inspections and maintenance work are completed.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 08, 2026, 04:32 PM IST|Updated: Oct 08, 2026, 04:32 PM IST
Lightning strike damages nose of aircraft en route from Patna to Lucknow; DGCA orders probe
Image Credit: Image Source- IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Lightning strike damages nose of aircraft en route from Patna to Lucknow; DGCA orders probe
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