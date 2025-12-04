Advertisement
INDIGO FLIGHT CANCELLATIONS

Indigo Flight Status News Live: Over 300 Flights Cancelled, DCGA Looks Into Matter

Indigo Flight Status News Live: More than 300 flights across Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru have been cancelled due to shortage of crew. This issue has continued for the third day, leaving thousands of passengers stranded.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Dec 04, 2025, 05:18 PM IST
Indigo Flight Status News Live (Image Source- X)
LIVE Blog

Indigo Flight Status News Live: IndiGo faced another day of major disruptions on Thursday, cancelling more than 300 flights across Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru due to shortage of crew. This issue has continued for the third day, leaving thousands of passengers stranded.

The airline is struggling to adjust to the new flight-duty and rest-period rules for pilots, which have made scheduling more challenging. Passengers reported long queues and delays at airports as cancellations kept rising throughout the day.

IndiGo said that a mix of “unexpected operational issues” — including technical problems, winter schedule changes, bad weather and airport congestion — has added to the crisis..

So far, nearly 300 flights have been cancelled in the last 48 hours, with more delays and scrapped flights expected today. The situation has pushed IndiGo into discussions with the aviation regulator DGCA to stabilise operations as quickly as possible. The airline has also issued a public apology to affected passengers.

IndiGo has assured that efforts are underway to restore normal operations soon, but has advised passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

Stay Tuned For Live Updates: 

04 December 2025
17:17 IST

Indigo Flight Status Live: IndiGo–DGCA Meeting Concludes

Indigo Flight Status Live: The meeting between IndiGo officials and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has wrapped up, as the airline continues to face nationwide flight disruptions.

 

17:14 IST

Indigo Flight Status Live: At Least 19 Cancellations And 154 Delays At Kolkata Airport 

Indigo Flight Status Live: Kolkata also faced major disruptions, authorities reported 19 flight cancellations and 154 delays within the last 24-hours. The ongoing chaos has been fueled by dense fog and severe shortage of crew. 

