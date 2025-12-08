Indigo Flight Status LIVE: Over 300 Flights Cancelled In Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai Today; Check Latest Airport Updates

Indigo Flight Status LIVE Updates: Indigo faced a major breakdown in its operations, leading to more than 1,000 flight cancellations on December 5, 2025, according to regulators. Today, over 300 more IndiGo flights were cancelled as the disruptions continued for the seventh day. In a video message, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said the airline has restored its network in 137 stations.

Delhi International Airport has also issued a new advisory, warning that IndiGo flights may still get delayed. Passengers have been asked to check the latest status of their flight before leaving for the airport to avoid last-minute problems.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has introduced several passenger-friendly measures, such as automatic refunds for cancelled flights, hotel stays for stranded travellers, lounge access for senior citizens, and refreshments for those facing delays. A 24×7 control room is monitoring operations to take quick action when needed. Airports have also deployed extra staff to help manage the large number of passengers during the disruption.

