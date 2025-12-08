Advertisement
Indigo Flight Status LIVE: Over 300 Flights Cancelled In Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai Today; Check Latest Airport Updates

Indigo Flight Status LIVE Updates: Delhi  Airport has issued a new advisory for passengers, saying that IndiGo flights may still get delayed. People travelling have been asked to check the latest status of their flight with the airline before leaving for the airport to avoid any last-minute problems.

Written By Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Dec 08, 2025, 10:35 AM IST
Image Credit: @IndiGo6E/X
LIVE Blog

Indigo Flight Status LIVE Updates: Indigo faced a major breakdown in its operations, leading to more than 1,000 flight cancellations on December 5, 2025, according to regulators. Today, over 300 more IndiGo flights were cancelled as the disruptions continued for the seventh day. In a video message, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said the airline has restored its network in 137 stations.

Delhi International Airport has also issued a new advisory, warning that IndiGo flights may still get delayed. Passengers have been asked to check the latest status of their flight before leaving for the airport to avoid last-minute problems.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has introduced several passenger-friendly measures, such as automatic refunds for cancelled flights, hotel stays for stranded travellers, lounge access for senior citizens, and refreshments for those facing delays. A 24×7 control room is monitoring operations to take quick action when needed. Airports have also deployed extra staff to help manage the large number of passengers during the disruption.

08 December 2025
10:33 IST

Indigo Flight Status LIVE: Bengaluru Airport

IndiGo Flight Cancellations LIVE: IndiGo has cancelled 65 arrival and 62 departure flights at Bengaluru airport.

10:19 IST

Indigo Flight Status LIVE: Visuals From Jaipur International Airport

IndiGo Flight Cancellations LIVE: IndiGo passengers continue to be stranded at Jaipur International Airport amid flight disruptions and cancellations.

10:00 IST

Indigo Flight Status LIVE: List Of Flights Cancelled Today

IndiGo Flight Cancellations LIVE: At Delhi airport, 134 flights were cancelled, including 75 departures and 59 arrivals. Bengaluru airport reported 127 cancellations, comprising 65 arrivals and 62 departures. Chennai airport saw 71 flights cancelled, with 38 departures and 33 arrivals affected. Meanwhile, operations at Hyderabad airport were also hit, with 77 flights disrupted. 

Ankur Mishra

Senior Sub-Editor

