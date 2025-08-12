Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2945000https://zeenews.india.com/mobility/lucknow-metro-rail-union-cabinet-approves-phase-1b-of-project-includes-12-metro-stations-2945000.html
NewsMobility
MOBILITY

Lucknow Metro Rail: Union Cabinet Approves Phase-1B of Project, Includes 12 Metro Stations

Lucknow Metro Rail: The Union Cabinet has approved Phase-1B of the Lucknow Metro Rail Project, which includes 12 metro stations, with a total outlay of Rs 5,801 crore. Phase-1B of the project will add about 11.165 km of new metro lines, greatly improving transport in the city’s oldest and busiest areas that currently have poor connectivity.   

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 12, 2025, 03:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Lucknow Metro Rail: Union Cabinet Approves Phase-1B of Project, Includes 12 Metro Stations

Lucknow Metro Rail: The Union Cabinet has approved Phase-1B of the Lucknow Metro Rail Project, which includes 12 metro stations, with a total outlay of Rs 5,801 crore. Phase-1B of the project will add about 11.165 km of new metro lines, greatly improving transport in the city’s oldest and busiest areas that currently have poor connectivity.  

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK