Lucknow Metro Rail: Union Cabinet Approves Phase-1B of Project, Includes 12 Metro Stations
Lucknow Metro Rail: The Union Cabinet has approved Phase-1B of the Lucknow Metro Rail Project, which includes 12 metro stations, with a total outlay of Rs 5,801 crore. Phase-1B of the project will add about 11.165 km of new metro lines, greatly improving transport in the city’s oldest and busiest areas that currently have poor connectivity.
