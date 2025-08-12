Lucknow Metro Rail: Union Cabinet Approves Phase-1B of Project, Includes 12 Metro Stations

Lucknow Metro Rail: The Union Cabinet has approved Phase-1B of the Lucknow Metro Rail Project, which includes 12 metro stations, with a total outlay of Rs 5,801 crore. Phase-1B of the project will add about 11.165 km of new metro lines, greatly improving transport in the city’s oldest and busiest areas that currently have poor connectivity.