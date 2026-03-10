Madurai Airport to become International Airport: Cabinet

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday approved the declaration of Tamil Nadu's Madurai Airport as an international airport. Located in the Temple City, the airport at Madurai is one of the oldest in the state. It serves as a crucial gateway to southern Tamil Nadu and plays a pivotal role in promoting tourism and pilgrimage, thereby contributing to the overall growth of the region, according to a Cabinet note.

"Elevating Madurai Airport to International Status would enhance regional connectivity, promote trade, and drive economic development in the region. The airport's potential to attract international pilgrims and businesses aligns with the city's historical prominence," it added.

The government aims to have 350 airports by 2047. India currently operates 164 airports and aims to add approximately 200 more by 2047, said Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu recently, adding that the challenge is not about constructing airports but about "how to bring in more aircraft to India".

India is ready to take the next step in civil aviation by getting the manufacturing ecosystem ready, according to Naidu. He said recently the manufacturing ecosystem will not only cater to domestic demand that is going to grow in the next 10-20 years, but India can become a place for global exporters.

Referring to the demand and growth in civil aviation, he noted that the country has doubled the airports, passenger growth and aircraft fleet during the last 10 years, "thanks to the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the kind of reforms he brought in civil aviation, especially the UDAN scheme".

The minister stated that the Civil Aviation ministry stands committed to providing necessary help to all those who want to partner with India in manufacturing in the aviation sector.