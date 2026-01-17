Maharashtra Cabinet Extends Concessional Toll For Atal Setu For One More Year

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday gave approval to provide one more year’s concession in the toll charges of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhavasheva Atal Setu. This aims to give relief to vehicle owners. The concessional toll of Rs 250 for the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu will continue till December 31, 2026.

The state Cabinet on January 28 last year had decided to maintain the current toll tax rate for the Atal Setu for one more year. The concessional toll of Rs 250 for the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu continued till December 31, 2025.

Atal Setu, formerly known as the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), is a 21.8-km-long sea bridge connecting Sewri in Mumbai to Chirle in Navi Mumbai, significantly reducing travel time. Following its inauguration on January 13, 2024, the Cabinet had decided to impose a toll tax at a concessional rate of 50 per cent of the amount proposed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

As a result, motorists have been paying Rs 250 since then. The toll rate was set to be reviewed after one year, and with Saturday’s Cabinet decision, the concessional toll will remain in effect until the end of 2026. The Cabinet also cleared the revised cost and government share for Mumbai Urban Transport Project Phase-2 (MUTP-2). It also cleared the waiver of charges for land in Ulwe given to Tirupati Devasthanam for the Padmavati Devi Temple.

Further, the Cabinet approved the structure of 1,901 posts of the Directorate of Finance and Statistics and the name of the Directorate as the Commissionerate of Finance and Statistics. It also approved the revised structure of officers and employees required for the offices of District Planning Committees, Joint Commissioner (Planning), Divisional Commissioner’s Office, Human Development Programme, Statutory Development Board, Pilgrimage Development Programme and Naxalism Special Action Plan Cell.

The Cabinet cleared the direct system of transferring funds for 1,000 e-bus facilities of Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal under the PM–E-Drive scheme. Under the Payment Security Mechanism, the concerned companies will receive the expenditure amount through Direct Debit Mandate (DDM) from the accounts of Pune Municipal Corporation and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation.

The Cabinet also gave approval for the construction of a multipurpose multi-modal hub and terminal market for farmers at Bapgaon (Tal. Bhiwandi) in Thane district for vegetable export. For this, 7 hectares 96.80 R land will be made available to the State Agricultural Marketing Corporation. Construction of facilities for vapour heat treatment, plant irradiation, pack house facilities as well as storage of fruits and vegetables will be carried out.

The Cabinet cleared Rs 4,775 crore for the Bembal River Project in Yavatmal district. Due to the project, 52,423 hectares of area in five talukas will come under irrigation. Issues of rehabilitation of Mouja Dhamak in Amravati district are being addressed.

According to the government release, government residences will be made available to officers and employees of the Mumbai Police Force. The Cabinet gave approval for the Mumbai Police Housing Township project. As many as 45,000 government residences will be built for police officers and employees in Mumbai city and suburbs.

Approval has been given to establish the Maharashtra Agency for Holistic International Mobility and Advancements (MAHIMA) to provide employment opportunities abroad to the youth of the state. The agency will work for effective coordination and implementation to provide employment opportunities worldwide to trained and skilled youth.

Approval was also given to allot a plot of land in Panvel (West) to Annasaheb Patil Economically Backward Development Corporation. The corporation will be able to construct a headquarters and a multi-purpose building.