Maharashtra: CM Devendra Fadnavis Inaugurates Phase 2A Of Mumbai Metro Line 3 From BKC To Acharya Atre Chowk

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, on Friday inaugurated Phase 2A of Mumbai Metro Line 3 from Bandra Kurla Complex to Acharya Atre Chowk. CM Fadnavis said, "The eagerly awaited Phase 2A of Mumbai Metro Line 3, stretching from Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) to Acharya Atre Chowk (Worli Naka), will be opened to the public starting tomorrow, marking another milestone in the city's ambitious underground metro network."

"This new stretch includes six underground stations--Dharavi, Shitladevi, Dadar, Siddhivinayak, Worli, and Acharya Atre Chowk--providing critical connectivity to some of Mumbai's most densely populated and commercially vibrant areas, including religious hubs such as the Siddhivinayak Temple. A total of eight trains will run on this and they will complete 244 trips every day. It will take 15 minutes 20 seconds to travel from BKC to Acharya Atre Chowk," he added.

"Overall, this is a 33-kilometre-long project. We first opened a 13-km stretch last October, and today we are launching another 9 km. We aim to complete the remaining section from Worli to Cuffe Parade by August. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be invited to inaugurate the final phase. This is not just a metro but a new era of mobility for Mumbai," said CM Fadnavis.

The Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Corridor (Line 3) is the first and only fully underground metro line being implemented for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Cuffe Parade station in Colaba and Aarey JVLR station near SEEPZ are the stations located at either end of the corridor.

Metro Line 3 is a landmark project to improve and facilitate transportation in the city of opportunities. Once fully operational, Line 3 will serve around 13 lakh passengers daily, with each train (8 coach train) carrying around 2,500 passengers.