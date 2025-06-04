Maharashtra Govt To Pay Compensation To MSRDC For Toll Exemption At Mumbai’s Five Entry Points

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Tuesday, approved payment of compensation to the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation for toll exemption for all light motor vehicles (LMVs) crossing Mumbai’s five entry points. The government had decided to exempt light vehicles, school buses and state transport corporation buses from toll at five entry points in Mumbai ahead of the state assembly elections last year.

The Cabinet also approved the extension of the toll exemption period till September 17, 2029. MSRDC had projected that nearly 280,000 LMVs would benefit from the toll waiver daily. About 360,000 vehicles pass through the five toll booths located on LBS Road and the Eastern Express Highway at Mulund, Airoli Creek Bridge, the Western Express Highway at Dahisar, and Vashi Creek Bridge each day.

Of these, an average of 280,000 are LMVs. Toll exemption was given from October 14, 2024. Due to this concession, the Chief Secretary's Committee has recommended that MEP Infrastructure Pvt Ltd be compensated for this project as per the agreement. Also, the original period of toll collection was from October 19, 2010, to November 18, 2026. This period was revised and approved to be extended up to September 17, 2029.

However, a mandatory condition has been made to provide real-time data of actual counting of all types of vehicles during this period from November 19, 2026, to September 17, 2029. Further, the responsibility of care, maintenance and repair of 27 flyovers and ancillary structures in Mumbai and suburban areas will remain with the concerned company.

Apart from this, the cabinet approved the payment of the cost of the project of the Vashi Creek Bridge No 3 of about Rs 775.58 crore in cash in stages instead of compensation to the MSRDC.