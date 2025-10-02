Mahindra Turns 80: A Journey From Willys Jeeps To Global Powerhouse

Mumbai: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. celebrated its 80th Founders’ Day on Thursday, honouring the vision of its founders, J.C. Mahindra and K.C. Mahindra. The company was established on October 2, 1945, the same day the world celebrates the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The story of Mahindra began even before India's independence. In 1945, as the world emerged from war and uncertainty, the company placed an advertisement in a media outlet. Rather than promoting products, the ad made a call for enterprising individuals of all communities to join a new organisation grounded in courage, equality and opportunity.

Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group, said, "Eighty years ago, the Mahindra Group was born with a crystal-clear purpose: to help build our nascent nation. Our founders pledged to develop industry, create livelihoods, and enable communities to rise from the violent throes of the struggle for independence into a brighter future."

He further said, "Today, we once again are in turbulent times, and we have the opportunity to renew that pledge to strive together to propel India towards technological self-reliance and global respect."

Speaking on the occasion, Anish Shah, Group CEO & MD, Mahindra Group, said, “Our founders were ahead of their time. Their first ad did not talk about products or profits; it highlighted the "principles which will guide their activities”: entrepreneurship, integrity, diversity, and a fearless optimism about India’s future. Eighty years later, those principles continue to guide us as we innovate, empower communities, and drive positive change across the world."

From assembling the first Willys jeeps in post-war India to becoming a global federation of companies spanning mobility, technology, finance, hospitality, and renewable energy, Mahindra has remained true to its founding purpose of “Rise” - the idea that Mahindra rises only when it helps others rise, according to the official statement.

Today, the Group operates in over 100 countries, working across mobility, technology, finance, hospitality, and renewable energy. It has been a strong supporter of sustainability, skilling, gender diversity, and rural prosperity, the statement read.

It further said, "As Mahindra enters its ninth decade, the Group continues to lead with purpose-driven growth, focusing on ensuring that the values of Mahindra’s founders are carried forward for generations to come."