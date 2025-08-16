Mahindra Vision X SUV Concept Revealed - Is This Upgraded XUV 3XO?

Mahindra Vision X SUV Concept: At its Freedom_NU event, Mahindra took the wraps off the Vision X concept. At first glance, the concept looks similar in size to the XUV 3XO, leading to speculation that it could be an updated version of the same with a sportier crossover vibe. Despite its upright stance and high ground clearance, the sculpted bonnet, raked front windshield, coupe-like rear windscreen, with BE 6-inspired spoiler, add to the sporty look.

The front has Mahindra’s signature Twin Peaks logo, hinting this could be a future XUV model. But the closed-off grille and sharp styling also suggest it could belong to the electric XEV lineup. Slim headlamps and tail lamps, along with front bumper and fog light elements, borrow cues from the XEV 9e.

Moving to the profile, the SUV features bold black cladding running across the body, squared wheel arches, striking aero-styled dual-tone alloy wheels, and low-profile tyres. Flush door handles, sharp creases, and a silver side step further enhance its edgy design.

Inside, the Vision X concept’s cabin feels modern and tech-heavy. The highlight is the wide display that combines the instrument cluster and infotainment system, slightly curved towards the driver. It also gets a two-spoke steering wheel, a three-tone dashboard, rectangular AC vents, a large centre console with cup holders, plenty of storage, and individual armrests for the front passengers.

The Vision X is built on Mahindra’s new NU_IQ platform, which is flexible enough to accommodate SUVs measuring between 3,990mm and 4,320mm. It has a 2,665mm wheelbase. For context, this gives the Vision X a size advantage in the sub-4-metre SUV space, where the XUV 3XO has a slightly shorter 2,600mm wheelbase.

While Mahindra hasn’t confirmed engine options yet, but NU_IQ platform can support petrol, diesel, hybrid, and full-electric powertrains. The production version of the Vision X is expected to hit the roads sometime in 2027.