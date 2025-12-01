New Delhi: Auto giant Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.) on Monday reported that its overall auto sales for November stood at 92,670 vehicles with a year‑on‑year increase of 19 per cent, including exports. Sport utility vehicles (SUVs) led with the domestic market sales reaching 56,336 units, up 22 per cent from a year earlier, while total SUV volumes, including exports, were 57,598.

Domestic commercial vehicle sales stood at 24,843, up 17 per cent YoY. “We also celebrated the one-year anniversary of our Electric Origin SUVs and launched India’s first authentic Electric Origin 7-seater SUV – the XEV 9S - along with the world’s first Formula E-themed special edition SUV, the Mahindra BE 6 Formula E Edition,” said Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd.

The automaker reported 4,25,530 utility vehicle sales in FY26 through November, up 18 per cent from 360,936 in FY25. The November sales stood at 56,336, up from 46,222 the previous year.

Light commercial vehicles (LCV) under 2 tonnes recorded 3,255 domestic sales in November, up 5 per cent from the previous year, while LCVs in the 2‑tonne to 3.5‑tonne band were up 20 per cent to 21,588. FY26 YTD sales of the LCVs in the 2‑tonne to 3.5‑tonne band were up 13 per cent compared to the previous year to 1,62,946.

Three‑wheelers (3Ws), including electric 3Ws, posted 8,568 domestic sales in November, up 7 per cent on a YoY basis.

The exports of the company were up 5 per cent in November on a YoY basis, touching 2,923 units, while YTD exports stood at 27,241 up 30 per cent.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd subsidiary, Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Ltd, in November announced that it has sold over 3 lakh electric commercial vehicles, and claimed it is the first original equipment manufacturer in India to achieve this milestone.