Maruti Victoris Delivery Date Revealed: Check Key Features, Specifications And More - Safest SUV In Its Class!

Maruti Victoris Details: Maruti Suzuki has launched its second midsize SUV, the Victoris. The SUV is offered in six trims – LXI, VXI, ZXI, ZXI (O), ZXI+ and ZXI (O). Prices range between Rs 10.50 lakh and Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings are open at Arena showrooms and deliveries will start on 22nd September 2025, the first day of Navratri.

The biggest talking point of the Victoris is Level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System). This is the first Maruti car in India to get ADAS. However, this feature is only offered in the top-spec ZXI and ZXI (O) trims. Also, it comes only with the naturally aspirated petrol engine paired with a 6-speed automatic gearbox. The strong hybrid version does not get ADAS, at least for now.

The Victoris also comes packed with premium features such as an 8-speaker Infinity audio system with Dolby Atmos, 8-way powered driver’s seat, 64-colour ambient lighting, wireless charger, 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, 10.1-inch touchscreen, ventilated front seats, automatic climate control, powered tailgate and many more.

For safety, Maruti has equipped the SUV with 6 airbags as standard, along with ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, electronic parking brake with auto hold, a 360-degree camera and parking sensors on both ends (front and rear). The result? The Victoris has earned a 5-star safety rating in both Bharat NCAP and Global NCAP.

This makes it the safest Maruti Suzuki car to date and also the safest in its segment, which includes SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate, Volkswagen Taigun Skoda Kushaq and others.

The Victoris comes with three engine choices:

-- A 1.5L mild hybrid petrol with 103bhp/137Nm, available with a 5-speed manual or 6-speed automatic.

-- A 1.5L strong hybrid with 116bhp/141Nm, paired with an eCVT.

-- A 1.5L petrol-CNG that produces 89bhp/121.5Nm, offered with a manual gearbox.