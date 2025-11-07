Advertisement
Massive Flight Delays At Delhi Airport, ATC Glitch Disrupts Air Travel Across North India

Flight operations at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport faced major disruptions on Wednesday after a technical glitch in the Air Traffic Control (ATC) system affected several airlines, leading to widespread delays.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Nov 07, 2025, 10:18 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Massive Flight Delays At Delhi Airport, ATC Glitch Disrupts Air Travel Across North IndiaImage Source- IANS

New Delhi: Flight operations at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport faced major disruptions on Wednesday after a technical glitch in the Air Traffic Control (ATC) system affected several airlines, leading to widespread delays. It has also impacted flight movements in parts of northern India.

Air India, IndiGo, and SpiceJet confirmed the situation through official statements on social media. Air India, in a post on X, said, "A technical issue with the ATC system in Delhi is impacting flight operations across all airlines, leading to delays and longer wait times at the airport and onboard aircraft."

IndiGo also acknowledged the disruption. In an X post, it stated, "Flight operations at Delhi Airport are currently experiencing delays due to a technical issue with the Air Traffic Control (ATC) system. As a result, flight operations at Delhi and several northern regions are impacted.

SpiceJet also shared a similar update on X. It said, "Flight operations at Delhi Airport are currently affected due to a technical issue with the Air Traffic Control (ATC) system. This disruption is impacting flights across Delhi and several northern regions."

Airlines have requested passengers to stay updated through their official websites and flight status trackers. The airlines have also apologized for the inconvenience and stressed that the disruption is due to technical reasons beyond their control.

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends ... Read more

