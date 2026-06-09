Meghalaya rolls out electric buses under PM eBus Sewa Scheme, eyes greener urban mobility

Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Tuesday flagged off five electric buses under the PM eBus Sewa Scheme, marking the beginning of a major push towards sustainable urban mobility and cleaner public transportation in the state.

The electric buses were launched at a programme held at Taraghar -- State Guest House in Shillong. Officials said the buses form part of a broader strategy to decongest the state capital, reduce carbon emissions and strengthen public transport infrastructure.

The newly introduced air-conditioned buses are zero-emission vehicles capable of travelling around 180-200 km on a single charge. Each bus can accommodate 25 passengers and is equipped with wheelchair spaces, foldable ramps, GPS-enabled monitoring and e-ticketing facilities.

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Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Sangma said that Shillong has long faced challenges in public transportation and traffic congestion, and the state government has been exploring different solutions to improve urban mobility.

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"Slowly but steadily, we are arriving at a model that is more adaptable and tailor-made for the needs of our city," he added.

The Chief Minister said the electric bus initiative is part of a larger vision that includes expansion of parking infrastructure, promotion of public transport and development of the proposed administrative city at Mawdiangdiang to reduce pressure on Shillong's urban core.

"The ultimate objective is to determine how we can decongest Shillong and encourage people to use public transportation instead of relying on private vehicles," Chief Minister Sangma added.

He also reiterated the state government's commitment to electric mobility and announced that the state's policy providing exemptions on registration fees and road taxes for electric vehicles would be renewed after Cabinet approval.

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Encouraging wider adoption of electric vehicles, Chief Minister Sangma said that electric vehicles are well-suited to Meghalaya's hilly terrain and can be conveniently charged at home.

State Urban Affairs Department Commissioner and Secretary Vijay Kumar D said that Shillong has been sanctioned 50 electric buses under the Centre's PM eBus Sewa Scheme.

He added that the city is adopting a Gross Cost Contract (GCC) model under which operators are paid based on service quality and schedule adherence rather than passenger fares.

According to the official, 15 diesel buses operating under the same model have already recorded a rise in daily ridership from around 300 passengers to nearly 3,000 passengers within a few months.

Vijay Kumar D said the state government expects a combined fleet of about 150 diesel and electric buses within six months, capable of serving nearly 60,000 commuters daily across Shillong.