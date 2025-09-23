Metro Line Connecting Thane To Mumbai To Be Operational By 2026-End, Says CM Fadnavis

Thane: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Monday that the country's longest metro line, measuring 58 km between Thane and Mumbai, will be operational by the end of December 2026, which will connect the eastern suburbs, western suburbs, Mumbai city and Thane city.

The metro route comprises Metro 4, 4A, 10 and 11. The Chief Minister also announced that 45 hectares of land has been made available at Mogharpada in Maharashtra's Thane to build depots for all these metro lines.

Chief Minister Fadnavis, who was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister and Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) Chairman Eknath Shinde, was speaking at the inauguration of the technical inspection and trial run of Phase-1 Gaimukh Junction connecting Gaimukh Village-Ghodbunder Road-Kasarvadavali-Vijay Garden priority section of Metro Route 4 (Wadala-Kasarvadavali) and Metro Route 4A (Kasarvadavali-Gaimukh).

Chief Minister Fadnavis, while giving information about Metro Routes 4 and 4A, said that the total length of the Ghatkopar-Mulund-Gaimukh Metro route is 35 km, of which Metro Route 4 is 32 km and Metro 4A is 2.88 km. The metro route has a total of 32 stations and the cost of this project is expected to be Rs 16,000 crore, he added.

"When all the metro lines of this metro are operational, more than 21 lakh passengers will travel in it daily. It will save 50 to 75 per cent travel time, decongest roads, and provide citizens with safe, eco-friendly, and comfortable transportation. Efforts are being made to open all the metro lines (Metro 4, 4A, 10 and 11) for public use in phases by the end of next year," the Chief Minister said.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that the 58-km-long elevated metro project is the first such project in India. This project will play an important role in resolving the problem of traffic congestion in Mumbai, he added.

MMRDA said in a statement that the inspection assessed whether all systems are ready in line with the requirements of the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS). The viaduct, tracks, and overhead equipment are fully completed, it added.

Data collection for load calculation and software configuration was undertaken, while the integration of all systems necessary for safe operations was also verified, the statement said. Passenger safety remains MMRDA's highest priority.

An Independent Safety Assessor certification process will follow, after which CMRS approval will be sought. Only upon securing all statutory clearances this metro corridor will be opened to passengers in the country.