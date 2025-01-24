Advertisement
Metro Train Services To Start At 6 Am On Republic Day In Bengaluru

Metro train services will start functioning from 6 am on January 26 from all four terminals, including Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station, Majestic, instead of 7 am.

Jan 24, 2025, 06:44 PM IST
Representative Image

Bengaluru: Metro train services will start functioning from 6 am on January 26 from all four terminals, including Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station, Majestic, instead of 7 am, officials said on Friday.

Additionally, 20 extra trips will be added on Republic Day on both the Green and Purple Lines to accommodate commuters travelling to the Lalbagh Flower Show and the special event at BIEC, Madavara, they added.

"Passengers can travel to Lalbagh Metro Station and return using tokens, contactless smart cards, National Common Mobility Cards, and QR tickets. At Lalbagh Metro Station, BMRCL will issue flat Rs 30 paper tickets from 10 am to 8 pm for the quick movement of passengers, instead of tokens," the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said in a statement.

The paper tickets will be valid for travel from Lalbagh Metro Station to any Metro Station on the day of purchase, the statement added.

Tokens will not be issued at Lalbagh Metro Station during this period, the BMRCL said.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK