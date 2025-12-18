Mid-Air Scare: Air India Express Flight Carrying 160 Passengers Makes Emergency Landing In Kochi

Kochi: An Air India Express flight coming from Jeddah to Kozhikode made an emergency landing at Kochi airport on Thursday due to technical issues involving landing gears and tyre failure. All 160 passengers on board are safe.

According to Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL), the Air India Express flight IX 398 was diverted to Kochi after an issue was detected with the right-side landing gear. Officials later confirmed that both tyres on the right main landing gear had burst.

The aircraft landed safely at Cochin International Airport at around 9:07 am. Full emergency procedures were in place before the landing. Airport authorities said all safety teams were alerted well in advance and remained on standby.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

CIAL confirmed that there were no injuries to passengers or crew members. Emergency services responded quickly once the plane touched down. A post-landing inspection revealed the tyre failure.