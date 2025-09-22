Mid-Air Scare For Air India Express: Passenger Attempts Cockpit Entry, Sparks Hijack Fear

Mid-Air Scare For Air India Express: An Air India Express flight from Bengaluru to Varanasi faced a security scare on Monday when a passenger tried to open the cockpit door mid-air today while looking for the toilet. The incident happened on flight IX-1086, which took off from Bengaluru at 8 am and landed in Varanasi around 10:30 am.

After landing, the passenger approached the cockpit and even entered the correct passcode. However, the captain refused to open the door, fearing a potential hijack. The passenger was reportedly travelling with eight other companions. On landing, all nine passengers were handed over to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) for further investigation, an Air India spokesperson confirmed.

Air India Express confirmed the incident and said that strong safety and security measures were in place and were not breached. All passengers were questioned, and the airline clarified that the man was a first-time flyer who did not pose any security threat. He also did not try to enter any cockpit password.

According to an Air India spokesperson, “We are aware of media reports regarding an incident on one of our flights to Varanasi, where a passenger approached the cockpit while looking for the lavatory.” He added, “We reaffirm that robust safety and security protocols are in place and were not compromised. The matter was reported to the relevant authorities upon landing and is currently under investigation.”

In June 2024, a 25-year-old man caused a security scare on an Air India Express flight from Kozhikode to Bahrain. He tried to open the cockpit door mid-flight, leading to an emergency landing in Mumbai. The passenger also allegedly assaulted cabin crew members. He was arrested after the incident, highlighting serious safety concerns on board.