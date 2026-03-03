Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3023257https://zeenews.india.com/mobility/middle-east-crisis-149-stranded-passengers-return-home-as-air-india-operates-1st-rescue-flight-from-dubai-3023257.html
NewsMobilityMiddle East crisis: 149 stranded passengers return home as Air India operates 1st rescue flight from Dubai
AUTO NEWS

Middle East crisis: 149 stranded passengers return home as Air India operates 1st rescue flight from Dubai

India's national carrier Air India on Tuesday brought back 149 stranded passengers from Dubai as part of special operations amid the ongoing situation in the Middle East.

|Last Updated: Mar 03, 2026, 02:21 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Middle East crisis: 149 stranded passengers return home as Air India operates 1st rescue flight from DubaiImage Source- IANS

New Delhi: India's national carrier Air India on Tuesday brought back 149 stranded passengers from Dubai as part of special operations amid the ongoing situation in the Middle East. The flight, AI916D, landed safely at Delhi Airport at 10:58 am IST, according to the airline.

The aircraft, bearing registration VT-EDC, carried a total of 149 passengers who had been stranded in Dubai due to the prevailing circumstances in the region. This marks the first flight operated by an Indian airline to bring back passengers during the current crisis in the Middle East.

“Air India welcomes back stranded passengers from Dubai on flight AI916D that landed at 1058 hrs IST at Delhi Airport. The aircraft, VT-EDC, ferried a total of 149 passengers,” the airline said in a statement.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

“This is the first flight operated by an Indian carrier for the homecoming of passengers amid the ongoing situation in the Middle East,” it added.

Earlier in the morning, another special flight, AI918D, brought back 143 cockpit and cabin crew members of Air India and Air India Express who had also been stranded in Dubai.

They arrived safely in Delhi, providing relief to the airline and their families.

Air India said its Operations Control Centre and supporting teams have been working round the clock to make these flights possible under extraordinary conditions.

The airline ensured close coordination with all concerned authorities to carry out the operations smoothly.

The airline expressed gratitude to the Indian Government, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, and local authorities in Dubai for their support and cooperation in enabling the safe return of passengers and crew members.

Air India said the safety and well-being of passengers and crew remain its top priority. The airline added that it is closely monitoring the situation and is in constant touch with Dubai Airports and other relevant authorities to operate more flights at the earliest, subject to necessary approvals.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Iran war
Iran war threatens India's oil, rupee and Gulf remittances
Auto news
Planning to buy Hyundai Creta? Check its 3 rival SUVs launching this month
US embassies
Iran's fierce targeting of US embassies in Gulf forces closure of operations
Bhutan
World’s only signal-free country: Not US or UK; Check how it manages roads
Lunar Eclipse 2026
Chandra Grahan 2026: Check when the Lunar Eclipse will be visible in your city
Technology
Apple iPhone 17e vs Pixel 10a: A19 Chip or Tensor G4? Full specs compared
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta back to India from UAE, thanks authorities: 'Back home... tough'
Auto news
From Diesel-only to CNG option: How Maruti Brezza evolved in 10 years
Israel-US strikes on Iran
How Iranian traffic cameras, mobile network hacked to eliminate Khamenei
Crude Oil
Iran war: Crude steadies after sharp spike amid supply chain crisis