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Minister Ram Mohan Naidu rejects claim of ethanol blending in aviation fuel

The minister clarified that ethanol and Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) are distinct fuels and should not be confused.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 06, 2026, 05:34 PM IST|Updated: Aug 06, 2026, 05:34 PM IST
Minister Ram Mohan Naidu rejects claim of ethanol blending in aviation fuel
Image Credit: Image Source- IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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