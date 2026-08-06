/Minister Ram Mohan Naidu rejects claim of ethanol blending in aviation fuel

New Delhi: Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu on Thursday dismissed claims that it plans to blend ethanol with Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF), asserting that there is no such proposal under consideration and cautioning against misinformation relating to aviation safety.
The minister's remarks came after former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged that the government was planning to mix ethanol with ATF, raising concerns over flight safety.
Taking to the social media platform X, Naidu responded that assertions about ethanol being blended with aviation fuel are completely false and irresponsible.
"There is no such proposal. Spreading misinformation on aviation safety only creates needless anxiety among air travellers. Passenger safety remains the Government's highest priority," the minister said in a post on X.
The minister further clarified that ethanol and Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) are distinct fuels and should not be confused.
According to Naidu, SAF is an internationally certified aviation fuel recognised by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and adopted across several countries as part of efforts to reduce aviation-related carbon emissions.
He noted that SAF undergoes rigorous testing and meets global safety and performance standards before being approved for use in aircraft operations.
Earlier in the week, the government has informed Parliament that India's airport infrastructure has received a significant boost with the country's total annual passenger handling capacity surpassing 580 million passengers.
The increase in capacity is the result of continuous expansion and modernisation initiatives undertaken by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and private airport operators, it said.
Moreover, these projects are being implemented based on factors such as traffic growth, operational requirements, airline demand, financial viability and techno-economic considerations.
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