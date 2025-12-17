Misty Winter Mornings Slow Flights Across North and East India: IndiGo Urges Passengers To Plan Ahead

New Delhi: IndiGo has issued a travel advisory for Wednesday (December 17) morning as thick winter mist and dense fog are expected to blanket parts of North and East India, leading to reduced visibility and slower flight movements.

In a post shared on X, the airline said, “As the morning approaches under misty winter skies, fog is predicted across parts of North and East India, which may lead to reduced visibility and a slower pace of flight movements during the early hours. In the interest of safety, some flights may experience delays or adjustments.”

The airline emphasised that it is taking proactive steps to ensure passenger safety. “Our teams across airports are fully prepared and working in close coordination to manage schedules smoothly, assist customers and maintain a steady flow of operations,” the post added.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Passengers are being urged to plan ahead, allowing extra travel time to reach the airport and to check the latest flight status through IndiGo’s website or mobile app.

“Foggy conditions may also impact road traffic, with slower movement and longer travel times expected while commuting to the airport. Customers travelling early are advised to plan with additional buffer time and check the latest flight status on our website or app before leaving home,” the advisory stated.

IndiGo also expressed gratitude to passengers for their patience. “Thank you for your patience and continued trust as we work steadily through the early hours, with visibility expected to improve as the day progresses,” the airline added.

The advisory coincides with similar warnings from the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi. On Tuesday (December 17) morning, the IGI Airport issued a fog advisory, cautioning that departures and arrivals might face disruptions due to low visibility. Around 6:06 am, Delhi Airport reported that flight operations were “steadily recovering” but warned that some delays could persist.

The airport urged passengers to remain in touch with their respective airlines for the most accurate schedule updates. “We appreciate your cooperation and understanding,” the airport said, adding that ground staff and personnel have been deployed across terminals to assist travellers.

The situation is further complicated by Delhi’s deteriorating air quality. According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the city’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 378 around 8 am on Tuesday, placing it in the “very poor” category.

The combination of dense fog and heavy pollution has reduced visibility in the early morning hours, disrupting air traffic and prompting repeated advisories from both airlines and airport authorities. Passengers are being urged to remain vigilant and plan their journeys with extra time, as conditions are expected to improve gradually as the day progresses.