Mizoram's First Bairabi-Sairang Rail Line: Mizoram's First Bairabi-Sairang Rail Line: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated Mizoram's first railway line, the Bairabi-Sairang project, marking a major milestone in connecting the northeastern state with the rest of India. Mizoram is now connected to India’s railway network with its first-ever train.

The 51.38-km-long rail line is set to significantly enhance connectivity in the Northeast, providing faster travel, improving access to essential goods, and boosting regional economic growth and integration with the rest of India.

On the occasion, PM Modi also flagged off three new train services: the Sairang (Aizawl)–Delhi (Anand Vihar Terminal) Rajdhani Express, the Sairang–Guwahati Express, and the Sairang–Kolkata Express. Notably, the passenger trains can run at speeds of up to 100 kmph on the newly built rail line. The project sanctioned in 2008-2009 was executed by the Northeast Frontier Railway at the cost of Rs. 8,213.72 crore.

It is important to note that this route is India's second-highest railway bridge, standing at 114 meters - 42 meters taller than the Qutub Minar. In this project, there are 45 tunnels spanning 51 km and 45 bridges, making it very complex.

Sairang (Aizawl) To Anand Vihar Rajdhani Express Train: Timings, Speed

Sairang will now be connected to Delhi through a weekly Rajdhani Express train to Anand Vihar, significantly improving access to the national capital. As per the Northeast Frontier Railway, the train will cover 2,510 km in 43 hours and 25 minutes, maintaining an average speed of 57.81 kmph. On its inaugural run, the 20-coach train will leave Sairang station, 22 km from Aizawl, at 10:00 am tomorrow and arrive at Delhi's Anand Vihar station at 7:30 am on Monday.

However, the regular services of train number 20597 will begin on September 19, with departures from Sairang every Saturday at 4:30 pm and arrivals at Anand Vihar at 10:50 am on Monday. The return service, train number 20598, will leave Anand Vihar every Monday at 7:50 pm and reach Sairang at 3:15 pm on Tuesday.

Sairang (Aizawl) To Anand Vihar Rajdhani Express Train: Route

The project also features five Road Over Bridges and six Road Under Bridges. The new railway line is divided into four sections: Bairabi–Hortoki, Hortoki–Kawnpui, Kawnpui–Mualkhang, and Mualkhang–Sairang. (With ANI Inputs)