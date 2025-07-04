More Trouble For Pakistani People; Rail Ticket Prices Hiked By 2 Percent

Pakistan Railways: Pakistan Railways has recently increased the fares of express and mail trains. This is the second price hike in just 15 days. The railway department linked this decision to rising fuel costs, especially diesel. The Pakistan Railways, in a notification, said a 2 per cent increase in fare will take effect from July 4 for express and passenger trains. The fare increase will also apply to advance ticket bookings.

An official stated that Pakistan Railways has been facing a monthly loss of approximately Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 109 million due to the increasing price of diesel. The railway department has issued instructions to the Director of IT and the DS to ensure compliance with the increased fares. Earlier, on June 18, passenger train fares were increased by 3% and Freight train fares were increased by 4%.

Additionally, the Pakistani government also raised fuel prices. This increase is for the period ending July 15. According to the notification issued by Pakistan's Ministry of Finance, the petrol price was increased by PKR 14.80 per litre, pushing it to PKR 266.89 per litre, while the price of high-speed diesel was hiked by PKR 10.39 per litre, with the price set at PKR 272.98 per litre.

Earlier in June, Pakistan's Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) announced a gas price hike for the majority of consumers, power plants, and industrial sectors, effective July 1, ARY News reported.

The decision was announced through a formal notification, which comes as part of the government's comprehensive approach to match electricity rates with cost recovery and regulatory compliance, as per ARY News.

The notification mentioned that the gas price in Pakistan will not be changed for domestic consumers in terms of tiered rates. The monthly charges for home users will increase. People with some protection will now pay Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 600 each month, which is an increase from PKR 400, ARY News reported.

Those without protection will see their monthly fee rise from PKR 1,000 to PKR 1,500. High-usage households consuming more than 1.5 cubic meters of gas will face a further increase, with fixed charges jumping from PKR 2,000 to PKR 2,400.

(With ANI inputs)