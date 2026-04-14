MoRTH amends highway fee rules to streamline overloaded vehicle charges

New Delhi: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) notified the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Fourth Amendment Rules, 2026, to streamline the fee collection for overloaded vehicles. The amendment focused on rationalizing the penalties for carrying excess weight while strengthening enforcement mechanisms across the national highway network.

This move aimed to reduce the physical damage caused to roads and improve safety for all commuters by ensuring that freight vehicles adhered to permissible weight limits. "The amendment seeks to promote compliance with prescribed load limits and enhance road safety while protecting highway infrastructure," the Ministry stated.

Under the revised framework, the Ministry introduced a tiered system for levying fees based on the percentage of overloading. Vehicles carrying up to 10 per cent more than their permissible Gross Vehicle Weight incurred no extra fee. However, the costs rose for heavier violations. A fee of two times the base rate applied to vehicles with excess weight between 10 per cent and 40 per cent. For loads exceeding the 40 per cent limit, the fee increased to four times the base rate.

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According to the Ministry, these measurements required certified weight measurement devices at fee plazas. The ministry ensured that the rules protected transporters from arbitrary penalties by linking the fee to the availability of proper infrastructure at each site.

"In cases where weighment facilities are not available at fee plazas, no overload fee shall be levied," the Ministry clarified.

The updated rules mandated that all overloading fees be processed exclusively through FASTag to promote digital transparency and reduce delays. Furthermore, the details of all overloaded vehicles are required to be reported to the National Vehicle Register, or VAHAN. "The amended rules will come into force from 15th April, 2026," the Ministry confirmed.

The application of these rules featured certain limitations regarding older infrastructure. The provisions did not automatically apply to private investment projects executed before the commencement date unless the concessionaires opted to adopt the new framework.

To ensure transparency, the notification included specific illustrations to help stakeholders calculate the applicable fees for various vehicle categories and weight limits. "The amendment is expected to improve compliance, reduce road damage caused by overloaded vehicles, and promote safer and more efficient movement of goods across National Highways seamless with WIM," the Ministry noted.

By integrating Weigh-in-Motion (WIM) systems and digital payment platforms, the government sought to create a more efficient freight corridor. The focus remained on minimizing the time spent at toll plazas while maintaining a strict deterrent against overloading to preserve the longevity of the national highways.