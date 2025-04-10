Indore: Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday that road connectivity in Madhya Pradesh will be like that of the US in the next two years. Addressing a programme in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, he said ongoing highway projects, including green corridors, will be completed by April 2026. He inaugurated highway projects and laid the foundation for other works worth crores of rupees.

"Ongoing highway projects in several parts of Madhya Pradesh worth around Rs 3 lakh crore will be completed within the next one year. We are developing five greenfield economic corridors at an estimated cost of Rs 33,000 crore," Union Minister Gadkari said. He informed that the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has decided to build an iconic bridge on the banks of Narmada in Omkareshwar.

A Detailed Project Report for this world-class project has been prepared, and work will begin soon. Highlighting the improved road connectivity in the past two decades in Madhya Pradesh, Union Minister Gadkari said, "Earlier, when I used to come from Nagpur to Chhindwara for election campaign, there were no roads to reach villages. In the past two decades, Madhya Pradesh has witnessed massive growth in road connectivity in both urban and rural areas."

Madhya Pradesh, located at the centre point of the country, will have the shortest routes to connect neighbouring states through highways, he said. The Union Minister said he is working on a mission to make 'smart villages' along with 'smart cities', which will ensure growth in both rural and urban parts of India.

He said that, besides being producers of foods and grains, India's farmers are producing several raw materials, which are being recycled and utilised.

At the programme attended by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, State Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, PWD Minister Rakesh Singh and several others, Union Minister Gadkari announced a long list of highway projects in Madhya Pradesh, and asked the state government to complete the land acquisition process.