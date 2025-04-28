Mumbai-Ahmedabad In 3 Hours: Bullet Train Project To Be Operational By 2028, Says Maharashtra CM

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced that the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project will be completed by 2028. Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Fadnavis said, "The Gujarat section of the bullet train is progressing smoothly. We were falling behind, but now the project will be finished by 2028."

He also mentioned that the bullet train network will extend to Vadhvan. During the presentation of the state’s annual Budget, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said there will be a bullet train station near the Vadhvan port.

Mumbai To Ahmedabad Bullet Train: Travel Time Cut to Just 3 Hours

Once completed, the 508-km Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor will cut travel time to just 3 hours, down from the current 6 to 8 hours. The first trial run is expected in 2026 on a 50-km stretch between Surat and Bilimora in South Gujarat.

Mumbai To Ahmedabad Bullet Train: 12 Stations Along the Route

The bullet train corridor will have 12 stations. Mumbai's station will be underground, while stations at Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad, and Sabarmati will be elevated. The foundation stone for this Rs 1.1-lakh crore project was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September 2017 at Sabarmati, Ahmedabad.

Furthermore, as part of the India-Japan cooperation agreement, Japan will provide India a soft loan of Rs 88,000 crore at a very low interest rate of 0.1 per cent. The loan has a 50-year repayment period, with repayments starting 15 years after receiving the loan.